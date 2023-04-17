National EMS Academy recruiting EMTs statewide

50/50 Thursdays
National EMS Academy recruiting EMT’s statewide
By Angelica Butine
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The National EMS Academy is working to recruit EMTs and paramedics to help put a stop to the national shortage.

When someone calls 911 for an emergency, EMTs and paramedics are often some of the first to respond.

There is a high demand for anyone willing to learn and become part of this field to not only help ease the workload but help save lives.

According to an article by Pewtrusts.org, a survey by the American Ambulance Association found the turnover rate for full-time emergency medical technicians is 36%, and the turnover rate for full-time paramedics is 27%.

Billy Vincent is a paramedic field supervisor in Southwest Louisiana and said that these classes are beneficial and help those who might want to work in any part of health care.

“The strain is felt across the nation right now,” Vincent said. “Our employees are working extra shifts, extra time away from their families that feel that strain and we would love to be able to take that burden off of them.”

The National EMS Academy is branched throughout the state and the numbers of people needed are significant.

The location in Lake Charles is a part of this training program to aim to put an end to the shortage.

Regional Education Coordinator Chris Bearb said the course is about 10 weeks long, with one additional week for students to take their certification test.

“Currently we teach six EMT classes a year that start every 8 weeks,” Bearb said.

To register for classes click HERE.

