MISSING SPECIAL NEEDS TEEN: Amariya Alise Lewis, last seen April 13

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing special needs teen, Amariya Alise Lewis, who was last seen on Thursday, April 13.

A search party gathered Monday morning (April 17) at City Park to look for Amariya. She is a special needs student from Bolton High School. Another search party will be held at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, also set to gather at City Park.

A search party gathered at City Park on April 17 to look for 15-year-old Amariya Alise Lewis.
A search party gathered at City Park on April 17 to look for 15-year-old Amariya Alise Lewis.(KALB)

According to RPSO, Amariya is a 15-year-old Black female, with black hair with long braids and brown eyes. Amariya is 5′5″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.(RPSO)

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, around 8 a.m., Amariya left Bolton High School on foot after a brief encounter with the school’s administration, RPSO said.

Amariya was last seen walking down Vance Avenue in Alexandria wearing a white polo shirt and dark blue pants.

We spoke with Amariya’s mother on April 17 about her daughter’s disappearance:

Amariya's mother speaks about the teen's disappearance

If anyone has seen or has information about Amariya Alise Lewis, you are asked to contact RPSO Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700, APD Detective Terrance Howard at (318) 449-5099 or local law enforcement.

Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell released the following statement on Monday, April 17:

We also asked Powell about the incident at Bolton. Here’s what he said:

