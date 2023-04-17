MISSING SPECIAL NEEDS TEEN: Amariya Alise Lewis, last seen April 13
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing special needs teen, Amariya Alise Lewis, who was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
A search party gathered Monday morning (April 17) at City Park to look for Amariya. She is a special needs student from Bolton High School. Another search party will be held at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, also set to gather at City Park.
According to RPSO, Amariya is a 15-year-old Black female, with black hair with long braids and brown eyes. Amariya is 5′5″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
On Thursday, April 13, 2023, around 8 a.m., Amariya left Bolton High School on foot after a brief encounter with the school’s administration, RPSO said.
Amariya was last seen walking down Vance Avenue in Alexandria wearing a white polo shirt and dark blue pants.
We spoke with Amariya’s mother on April 17 about her daughter’s disappearance:
If anyone has seen or has information about Amariya Alise Lewis, you are asked to contact RPSO Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700, APD Detective Terrance Howard at (318) 449-5099 or local law enforcement.
Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell released the following statement on Monday, April 17:
We also asked Powell about the incident at Bolton. Here’s what he said:
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.