50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Minnesota settles case against e-cigarette maker Juul

FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New...
FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. Attorneys are expected to deliver closing arguments Monday, April 17, 2023, in Minnesota's case against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota announced a settlement Monday in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria — the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial — just ahead of closing arguments.

The terms will be kept confidential until formal papers are publicly filed with the court in 30 days, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.

“After three weeks of trial highlighting and bringing into the public record the actions that JUUL and Altria took that contributed to the youth vaping epidemic, we reached a settlement in the best interest of Minnesotans,” Ellison said. “Right now, the terms of the final settlement are not public, but we will announce them soon. When we do, it will be alongside those harmed, the community, elected officials, and others responsible for protecting our children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Health Headlines: Live saving vending machine
Health Headlines: Live saving vending machine
SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, was left grounded on its launch pad due...
SpaceX calls off test launch
Two teens embrace at a prayer vigil on Sunday, April 16, 2023, outside First Baptist Church in...
4 victims in Dadeville, Alabama, mass shooting identified
Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
MISSING SPECIAL NEEDS TEEN: Amariya Alise Lewis, last seen April 13