McNeese Tennis falls in season finale to Incarnate Word

By Justin Margolius
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Women’s Tennis Team lost 5-2 to Incarnate Word in their final home matchup of the regular season on April 16.

Heta Nuutinen was a bright spot for the Cowgirls as she beat Estefania Gonzalez 6-2, 7-6, 8-6 to move to 10-8 on the season. Maria Wang Martinez also continued her spectacular season as she won her match against Sophia Kermet in straight sets to improve to 17-2.

With the loss, the Cowgirls were dropped down to the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Southland Conference tournament that is set to take place from April 20-22.

Even with the loss, this season has been successful as McNeese compiled the most wins in a season since 2018.

The bracket for the Southland Conference tournament is set to be released at the beginning of this coming week.

