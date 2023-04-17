50/50 Thursdays
Mardi Gras Museum lays blueprint for Lake Charles return

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu will be making a return to the lake area.

Mardi Gras has a huge cultural impact in southwest Louisiana.

Since 1998, that culture had a place to be on display inside the Central School Arts & Humanities Center.

That’s until the hurricanes of 2020. Now the display will be coming back as the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu will have a new location on Enterprise Boulevard right in the Nellie Lutcher Cultural District.

It’s an area of Lake Charles many are hoping to revitalize.

There is no date set for construction but plans are in the works with an architect.

