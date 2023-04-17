Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have confirmed that a man was shot and killed by Alexandria Police after an attempted traffic stop on Rapides Avenue near the 12th Street intersection.

KALB was told by LSP that the man had warrants against him, but we are waiting to hear more on what those warrants were.

According to APD, officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver got out of the car and ran away. There was what seemed to be a standoff situation for about an hour in the area.

APD, RPSO and LSP units were on the scene, attempting to negotiate with the suspect. An LSP helicopter was used for the search. State Police later confirmed that the suspect died. We are awaiting further details.

No officers were injured during the incident.

LSP will be leading the investigation moving forward. Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-487-5911.

