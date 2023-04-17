50/50 Thursdays
LCPD arrests two suspects in 7th Street homicide

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two male suspects in a November 2022 homicide on 7th Street have been arrested.

Isaiah Carlton Lachney, 21, of Lake Charles, and Naun Armando Contreras, 24, of Houston, were arrested in connection with the homicide of 37-year-old Markuis Deuntray.

Lachney was arrested on December 6, 2022, and charged with one count of second-degree murder, principal. His bond is set at $550,000. He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center, where he remains in custody.

Contreras was arrested during a narcotics home raid in Houston on Thursday, April 13, 2023, and charged with one count of second-degree murder. His bond is set at $850,000. He was booked into the Galveston Sherriff’s Office County Jail, where he remains in custody, awaiting extradition back to Lake Charles.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Christopher Johnson or Sgt. Benjamin Randolph by calling (337) 491-1311.

