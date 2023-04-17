James Landreneau discusses Nicholls sweep and previews LSU and UTA games

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a successful weekend for McNeese softball as they swept Nicholls beating the Colonels by a combined score of 19-4, behind stellar pitching from Ashley Vallejo, and Whitney Tate in Friday’s doubleheader as they each threw complete game shutouts, combining to allow just nine total Colonels to reach base while striking out six, and on Monday, Cowgirls head coach James Landreneau discussed the impressive play of his two pitchers, and their leadership and experience as well.

“Overall a great performance, I thought (Ashley) Vallejo had a great week this week, as well as Whitney Tate, I thought she threw excellent against Houston, you know I went and got her in the seventh and things didn’t really work out for us there but she stilled pitched an excellent game for us,” said coach Landreneau. “It’s just nice to have that veteran leadership, they’re battle tested and they’ve both been through the ups and downs of a season, and they understand how to get themselves ready to play, there’s a ton of experience in the circle right now, we’re fortunate, but the biggest thing is their prep work, they really handle themselves like professionals right now, and taking care of business, making sure they’re ready to compete every day.”

Not only did McNeese pitch well, but they were getting it done at the plate as well, as they combined for 29 hits and 19 runs, compared to 14 hits, and four runs for Nicholls. Additionally, McNeese’s Erin Ardoin was awarded the Southland Hitter of the Week following her 5/10 week, which included a home run in the second inning of the first game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Now, the Cowgirls turn their focus to the LSU Tigers as McNeese will welcome their in-state opponents from Baton Rouge to Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond on Tuesday, and it’s one that coach Landreneau would love to win.

“We’re fortunate enough to get LSU to come in to play in our place, it’s always going to be an electric atmosphere, it’s usually a sellout crowd, and I expect it to be the same this year, they’ve been playing great this season, and they got the best of us last time and shoot, I don’t think I’ve ever beaten them since I’ve been coaching here, but to be able to play them in our place, it’s going to be a regional type atmosphere hopefully, for our kids to get that opportunity.”

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is set for 6:00, and they will host UT Arlington at 6:00 on Wednesday.

For Monday’s full Coach Landreneau interview, click here.

