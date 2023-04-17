VIDEO: Gator greets driver near Golden Nugget golf course

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A driver in Lake Charles found themselves in a staredown with an alligator enjoying the scenery outside Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino.

A passenger in the truck caught the gator on video as it said hello before turning back toward the water.

“Turk” posted the video to Facebook on April 13.

We recently shared video of a gator crossing the road in the same area earlier this month, not seeming to care that it was holding up traffic.

