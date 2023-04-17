First-degree murder trial begins in Lake Charles today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin today, April 17, in the first-degree murder trial of Jermaine Washington, Jr.

Washington Jr. is one of three Lake Charles men indicted in the death of Dorian Colston in 2018.

Investigators say the 21-year-old Colston had been driving in his car when he was shot multiple times. His body was found inside his vehicle on Hwy 90 near Jones Rd. Washington, Barry Brooks, and Karrington Henry are all charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

