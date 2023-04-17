50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Humidity returns this week along with warmer temperatures

By Wade Hampton
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weather was picture perfect Sunday and Monday, hopefully you were able it because changes begin Tuesday. Temperatures will be cool again tonight with lows by Tuesday morning in the low 50s in most areas. Southerly winds were around Monday and will be back even stronger Tuesday, this will push the humidity up.

Other than the increase in humidity the weather should be nice Tuesday, albeit warmer and more humid. Rain looks unlikely except for a slim chance of a quick shower in the afternoon hours. By Wednesday the humidity will be more noticeable and temperatures will be warmer too with lows in the 60s and highs near 80. Rain chances will remain 10% through Thursday.

By Friday the next cold front will be approaching our area from the west and may cause some showers by the afternoon hours. The timing of the front is still somewhat uncertain, but rain chances will be higher Friday night into Saturday morning. This front may clear out the bulk of the rain in time for most activities Saturday, however that timing could change so keep an eye on our forecast over the coming days.

The front will bring another round of cool and dry air back to SWLA by Sunday and it should linger into early next week. So there is likely to be at least a few more days with temperatures reaching the 50s for morning lows.

