FEMA grants $9.4M for Calcasieu residential flooding mitigation

FEMA
FEMA(Source: FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced it will be providing an additional $9,435,328.85 in federal grants as part of ongoing hurricane recovery efforts in Calcasieu Parish, according to Congressman Clay Higgins.

The funding was made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Recovery (DR-4559-LA) and is earmarked for flood mitigation efforts in residential areas across the parish.

Here is a breakdown of the funding:

  • $8,938,732.50 for Calcasieu Residential Elevations and Acquisitions for the mitigation of 37 elevations and nine acquisitions of flood-prone residential properties.
  • $496,596.25 for management costs to mitigate flood-prone residential properties.

