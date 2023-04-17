50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China

Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.

Officials say the case is part of a broader effort by the Justice Department to crack down on Chinese government attempts to harass dissidents and stifle free speech in the United States.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
US ambassador visits reporter accused by Russia of spying
A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared...
Calling the IRS? Hold times are way down this tax season