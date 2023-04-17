50/50 Thursdays
Currie Drive bridge replacement begins today in Sulphur

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A major east-west thoroughfare in Carlyss will be closing this morning, April 17, and remain closed for several months.

Currie Dr. between Cypress Cove Elementary and Carlyss Dr. will close at 7 a.m. as work begins to replace the bridge. That replacement is expected to be completed around September 1, 2023.

During this time, drivers can detour using Walker and Thompson roads.

