Congratulations to all the SWLA Boston Marathon runners

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC wants to congratulate all the runners from Southwest Louisiana who ran in the 217 Boston Marathon today!

Here is a listing of all our area runners and their times so far.

LAKE CHARLES

Shannon Allen - HALF (2:30:55)

Kristi Bray - HALF (2:20:27)

Josh Grundmann - 25K (2:25:15)

Lindsey Hazlewood - HALF (2:23:58)

Harold Jones - HALF (2:18:50)

Regan Jones - HALF (2:18:50)

Lisa Pestello - 25K (2:15:40)

Jordan Smith - HALF (2:21:34)

Adam Walker - FINISH (3:08:15)

IOWA

Hunter Keller - FINISH (2:5302)

