Congratulations to all the SWLA Boston Marathon runners

Around 30,000 runners are taking part in the Boston Marathon.
Around 30,000 runners are taking part in the Boston Marathon.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC wants to congratulate all the runners from Southwest Louisiana who ran in the 217 Boston Marathon today!

If you have pictures from your time at the marathon we’d love to hear from you. You can email us at news@kplctv.com.

Here is a listing of all our area runners and their times so far.

LAKE CHARLES

  • Shannon Allen - HALF (2:30:55)
  • Kristi Bray - HALF (2:20:27)
  • Josh Grundmann - 25K (2:25:15)
  • Lindsey Hazlewood - HALF (2:23:58)
  • Harold Jones - HALF (2:18:50)
  • Regan Jones - HALF (2:18:50)
  • Lisa Pestello - 25K (2:15:40)
  • Jordan Smith - HALF (2:21:34)
  • Adam Walker - FINISH (3:08:15)

IOWA

  • Hunter Keller - FINISH (2:5302)

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
National EMS Academy recruiting EMT’s statewide
Once the gators were captured and returned to a more fitting habitat, the “scales” of justice...
Afternoon conditions
