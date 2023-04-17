Coast Guard medevacs crew member in barge south of Cameron

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The United States Coast Guard medevaced a man from a barge 22 miles south of Cameron.

Sector Houston-Galveston received the request from Coast Guard District Eight at 6:45 a.m.

The relay stated a 42-year-old crew member aboard the Super Chief, a 260-foot offshore pipe laying barge, was experiencing seizures.

A helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported the man to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

