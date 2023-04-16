50/50 Thursdays
Water being turned off in Elton for repairs

(Pixy.org)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Elton, LA (KPLC) - Water will be turned off throughout the town of Elton on Monday while repairs are being made.

According to Mayor Kesia Lemoine, water will be shut off at 3 p.m. and may be out as long as four or five hours, though they are hopeful the repairs won’t take that long.

The town will be repairing two water valves.

Once the water is restored, residents will be under a boil advisory.

