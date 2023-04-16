SWLA Arrest Report - April 15, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 15, 2023.

Jaimie Ryan Burnette, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Billy Glenn Stewart, 41, Starks: Out of state detainer.

Slayde Allen Jay, 24, Starks: Two counts of direct contempt of court; two counts of out of state detainer.

Rafer Earl Hubert, 57, Lake Charles: Two counts of prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana, 1st offense; possession of marijuana, 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Sean William White, 30, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; probation detainer.

Thomas Craig Narcisse, 41, Lake Charles: Two counts of domestic abuse battery; strangulation.

Chase Hunter Gordy, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled danger substance, Schedule III.

Nicole Ann Fruge, 42, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Rocky Lynn Benoit, 41, Sulphur: Prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.

Davon Anthony Patterson, 27, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of synthetic marijuana, 1st offense.

Alejandro Carlos Mitchell, 34, Welsh: Violations of protective orders.

