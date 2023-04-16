50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur baseball’s offensive burst rules the day in win against Sam Houston

By Justin Margolius
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After taking on Sam Houston just two days before with a 4-1 win, the Sulphur Golden Tors followed up that performance on Saturday with an 8-2 win at McMurry Park.

Early in the game, Sulphur took a 2-0 lead after Pierce McCormick drilled a ball to center field to bring in a run.

Sam Houston would respond though in a big way with a fourth-inning home run by Ashton Bultran that tied things up 2-2.

The Tors wouldn’t take much time to grab the lead back as in the bottom of the fourth they would drive in two runs, and then in the fifth would blow the game wide open with a Dillion Bird solo home run to make it 5-2.

From that point on the Broncos couldn’t get their bats going in the middle to late portion of the game. Sulphur’s Bryce Fontenot would drive a ball over the left-field wall to bring home three more runs to give the Golden Tors a six-run lead.

LSU signee Jake Brown, who pitched the entire game for Sulphur, would put away the Broncos in the top of the seventh to secure the regular season sweep against Sam Houston.

With the win, the Golden Tors have now given themselves a two-game cushion over Sam Houston for second in the 5A District 3 standings.

Sulphur will be back in action on April 17th as they will take on Glenmora, while Sam Houston will finish out their season with two games against Sacred Heart.

