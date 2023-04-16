Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the residents of Hackberry due to a crude oil tank fire near Sutton Circle.

Louisiana State Police says two petroleum crude oil tanks were ignited by lightning as severe storms passed through the area in the evening of Saturday, April 15.

As a precaution, all residents and businesses located within a mile south of Sutton Circle are asked to stay indoors until further notice due to the direction of the smoke plume, LSP said.

Fire crews are on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

Shelter-in-place issued for residents of Hackberry (LSP)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.