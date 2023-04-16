50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Shelter-in-place issued for residents of Hackberry

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the residents of Hackberry due to a crude oil tank fire near Sutton Circle.

Louisiana State Police says two petroleum crude oil tanks were ignited by lightning as severe storms passed through the area in the evening of Saturday, April 15.

As a precaution, all residents and businesses located within a mile south of Sutton Circle are asked to stay indoors until further notice due to the direction of the smoke plume, LSP said.

Fire crews are on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

Shelter-in-place issued for residents of Hackberry
Shelter-in-place issued for residents of Hackberry(LSP)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - April 15, 2023
Flipping through money
New effort launched to return unclaimed money to La. veterans
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms starting to exit SWLA, a great Sunday ahead.
LSU Gymnastics
No. 6 LSU struggles at NCAA Championships, finishing 4th