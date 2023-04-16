Water outage and boil advisory scheduled in Merryville

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - A water outage and resultant boil advisory is scheduled for parts of the town of Merryville on Tuesday, April 18.

The outage areas will be in rural Merryville, including everything south of the water plant along Hwy. 389, and from approximately Blackmon Lane headed south through the end of Fish Hole Loop.

Waterworks District No. 5 of Beauregard Parish will be digging a service bore and rerouting an existing 6-inch water line for a parish drainage project.

The tentative plan is for construction crews to begin working Tuesday morning on the service bore, and, once the bore is complete, crews will valve off meters to the south of the water plant on Hwy. 389 while they make the necessary service tie-ins. Once tied in successfully, water service to the south will be restored and service lines flushed out.

Water produced by the water supply system may be of a compromised microbiological quality at that time, so a precautionary boil advisory will go into effect Tuesday, April 18.

The boil advisory will remain in place until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.