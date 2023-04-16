50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Water outage and boil advisory scheduled in Merryville

(MGN)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - A water outage and resultant boil advisory is scheduled for parts of the town of Merryville on Tuesday, April 18.

The outage areas will be in rural Merryville, including everything south of the water plant along Hwy. 389, and from approximately Blackmon Lane headed south through the end of Fish Hole Loop.

Waterworks District No. 5 of Beauregard Parish will be digging a service bore and rerouting an existing 6-inch water line for a parish drainage project.

The tentative plan is for construction crews to begin working Tuesday morning on the service bore, and, once the bore is complete, crews will valve off meters to the south of the water plant on Hwy. 389 while they make the necessary service tie-ins. Once tied in successfully, water service to the south will be restored and service lines flushed out.

Water produced by the water supply system may be of a compromised microbiological quality at that time, so a precautionary boil advisory will go into effect Tuesday, April 18.

The boil advisory will remain in place until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

Shelter-in-place issued for residents of Hackberry
Shelter-in-place issued for residents of Hackberry
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Monday is ahead, rain returns later this week.
Water pipe dripping. Water is temporarily shut off due to the collapsing of a large water line...
Water being turned off in Elton for repairs
Rib Fest returns to satisfy tastebuds in Oberlin
Rib Fest returns to satisfy tastebuds in Oberlin