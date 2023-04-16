La. high school students arrested for possession of alcohol

Okaloosa County, FL (KPLC) - Florida authorities arrested three Louisiana high school students for underage possession of alcohol, along with additional charges that could possibly be forthcoming.

Many high school and college students celebrated spring break this past week, but the celebration was cut short for these kids after being pulled over for speeding.

Deputy Scott Spence of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on I-10 and discovered the three teens to have to have an ice chest full of beer and several bottles of liquor. The deputy also seized what is suspected to be cannabis gummies, according to a Facebook post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.

(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Okaloosa authorities determined the driver of the vehicle was 15 and did not have a license, tacking on more charges.

Deputies say they “anticipate holding at least one set of parents accountable.”

(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

