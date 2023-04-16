50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

La. high school students arrested for possession of alcohol

Deputies had the underage high school students pour out their alcohol.
Deputies had the underage high school students pour out their alcohol.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okaloosa County, FL (KPLC) - Florida authorities arrested three Louisiana high school students for underage possession of alcohol, along with additional charges that could possibly be forthcoming.

Many high school and college students celebrated spring break this past week, but the celebration was cut short for these kids after being pulled over for speeding.

Deputy Scott Spence of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on I-10 and discovered the three teens to have to have an ice chest full of beer and several bottles of liquor. The deputy also seized what is suspected to be cannabis gummies, according to a Facebook post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.

(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Okaloosa authorities determined the driver of the vehicle was 15 and did not have a license, tacking on more charges.

Deputies say they “anticipate holding at least one set of parents accountable.”

(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Monday is ahead, rain returns later this week.
Shelter-in-place lifted for residents of Hackberry
Shelter-in-place lifted for residents of Hackberry
Water outage and boil advisory scheduled in Merryville
Shelter-in-place issued for residents of Hackberry
Shelter-in-place issued for residents of Hackberry