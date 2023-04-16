FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Monday is ahead, rain returns later this week.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More beautiful weather is ahead to start the work week across SW Louisiana. With high pressure still in control, we’ll have a cool start Monday with morning lows near 50 degrees along I-10 and upper 40′s north of the interstate. So you may want a sweater or light jacket if you’re out the door early Monday. With that said, we’ll warm up quickly during the day highs into the mid and upper 70′s by the afternoon. Plenty of sun will be around with low humidity, making it a beautiful day to be outside if you can!

Highs Monday will reach the mid to upper 70's across SWLA. (KPLC)

By Tuesday that high pressure slides off to the east, which means warmer temperatures and a little more moisture return as well. Though rain chances will stay low, a few stray showers late Tuesday cannot entirely be ruled out with the jet stream staying close by as well as the presence of a couple passing disturbances. Wednesday will be a similar story with highs both days in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees.

Rain chances remain low into Wednesday, then increase later in the week. (KPLC)

Temperatures turn even warmer late week thanks to persistent south winds, and humidity will be on the increase as well. Highs are forecast to reach the low 80′s, with some better chances for rain as the next cold front develops off to the west. As of now, the timing of that front appears most likely to move through by the early part of next weekend, so we’ll watch that timeframe for the next round of more widespread showers and storms. Models still have been bouncing around with the timing and details of the front, and we’ll keep watching this over the next several days.

The next cold front may try and push through sometime early next weekend and may bring more widespread rain. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

