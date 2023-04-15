SWLA in the First Round of the LHSAA State Softball Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 27 Southwest Louisiana teams made the LHSAA State Softball tournaments, and on Friday night, eight of those teams began their journeys in hopes of bringing a State Championship home.
- 13. Iota beats 20. Eunice 11-5
- 8. Vinton beats 25. Basile 18-0 in three innings
- 11. Welsh beats 22. Gueydan 15-0 in five innings
- 18. Lake Arthur falls to 15. Mangham 8-4
- 12. Pitkin beats 21. Evans 1-0
- 15. Starks beats 18. Simsboro 10-3
The remaining 19 teams will begin their quests for a State Championship on Monday, April 17th.
