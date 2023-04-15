SWLA Arrest Report - April 14, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 14, 2023.
Tamra Lea Kinder, 29, Kinder: Theft less than $1,000; identity theft less than $300.
Scott Michael Mosbey, 42, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Jamirick Geraud Edwards, 24, Westlake: Second-degree battery.
Shayne Lonon Walton, 45, Houston: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; 2 counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; 2 counts of distribution or possess with intent a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer.
Charles Edward Ellis, 39, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; contraband.
Stephen Austin Berniard, 47, Homeless: Criminal trespass.
Damon Ray Celestine, 49, Lake Charles: Riding on roadways and bicycle paths; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice; resisting an officer by flight; intentional littering.
Bilton Hayes, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Joseph Alfred Matthews, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Daely Rikese Jackson, 29, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Lande Patrice Butler, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; obscenity; driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.