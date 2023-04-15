50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur Zoning Board to discuss Whataburger sign issue at Monday meeting

Video of DeRidder location.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Many SWLA residents are excited about the arrival of new Whataburger locations, but there could be a snag with the proposed Sulphur restaurant.

Whataburger wants a 50-foot-high sign, but city rules only allow for 35 feet.

No word on whether the dispute could jeopardize the new location. The issue will come up at the Sulphur Zoning Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in city council chambers.

