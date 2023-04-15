Sports Person of the Week - Grant Rogers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese pitcher Grant Rogers is off to one of the best starts in program history as this past week he became the first NCAA pitcher in the country to reach eight wins on the season. The junior ace was also named to the D1 Baseball Midseason All-American Second team this past week as he currently holds a top 20 ERA in all of college baseball at 1.96.

For Rogers, the success this year has been what he’s dreamed about his entire life and he’s just thrilled to be on this journey with all of his teammates.

“It just shows how much I worked on in the off-season,” Rogers said. “I’ve dreamed about this all my life, just playing ball and having fun I love the game, and I love my teammates as well they really encourage me to be a better person.”

The reigning Southland pitcher of the year made it clear that he wouldn’t be at this level if he didn’t have help from McNeese’s head coach Justin Hill.

“Implementing a sinker has helped me on the mound a lot, things have been so much better since it’s moving more than my forcing fastball, and It was his (Coach Hill) idea to switch to the sinker, so all my success goes out to him, I love the guy, he’s my absolute favorite,” said Rogers.

Coach Hill hasn’t held back this season on praising the fact that he gets to coach Rogers on a daily basis and made it clear that you just have to appreciate the time you have with special players like Grant.

“You know when you got a guy that’s special, you just gotta enjoy it while you have guys like that,” said Coach Hill. “We’ve been fortunate in the time we’ve had here to have some special players and you stay out of the way, that’s what you do again because He’s just a special talent.”

Rogers will try to keep his undefeated record afloat as the Cowboys head into the tail end of Southland Conference play.

