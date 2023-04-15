Rib Fest returns to satisfy tastebuds in Oberlin

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you pass by the Town of Oberlin, you might notice the smell of something tasty.

The Oberlin Rib Fest returns to the Allen Parish Fair Grounds.

You can come out and enjoy some live music, a variety of vendors, and of course ribs.

Many got to take part in the annual rib cook-off too.

“Had a great turnout today and the community has been great, very supportive,” Oberlin Mayor Larry Alexander said. “Our council has been, you know, involved and taking part in all of the things that we’re trying to get going here in town.”

There’s still time to head out to Oberlin as festivities continue until 8 pp.m. tonight.

