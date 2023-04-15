Oberlin home severely damaged in early morning storm

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Green Oak Road was filled with trees knocked over, but it was the La Fargue household that took the most impact.

Their home was destroyed due to a storm in the early morning hours of April 15.

“I think shock still, you know, ‘cause when she told me that it was like it was just raining, you know, and then when I drove up, it was like, ‘Oh my God’,” Donna La Fargue said.

No injuries were reported as the home was vacant during the storm.

