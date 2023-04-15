McNeese Softball takes both games of doubleheader vs. Nicholls

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese softball was at home for a doubleheader on Friday night as they hosted the Nicholls Colonels. The doubleheader was originally scheduled for Saturday with just one game set to take place on Friday, but the potential for inclement weather forced McNeese to adjust the scheduling.

In game one the story was Ashley Vallejo as she was phenomenal in the circle going all seven innings allowing just four Colonels to reach base, three on hits, and one on a walk, but none of them got around to touch home plate. Vallejo pitched a complete game shutout striking out four as she did all she could to will the Cowgirls to victory.

At the plate the Cowgirls were getting it done as well, Alayis Seneca scored in the first on a double steal, both Crislyne Moreno, and Erin Ardoin hit home runs, and Brooke Otto, and Emily Phillips were responsible for the other runs as Otto hit an RBI double, and Phillips had an RBI single, both in the fourth.

With it, McNeese took game one with ease, 6-0 the final score, but then about 30 minutes later, they had to regroup and do it again, and they did just that.

It was Vallejo who was phenomenal in the circle in game one, but in game two it was Whitney Tate. Tate allowed just five Colonels to reach base, giving up just four hits, and one hit by pitch in six innings of work as she struck out two, and like Vallejo, did all she could to help the Cowgirls, and they helped her out at the plate as well.

McNeese got on the board in the first thanks to a Crislyne Moreno RBI double that brought in Rylie Bouvie, and Reese Reyna, giving McNeese a 2-0 lead early, and they just kept adding to it. Ardoin added a run in the second, Bouvier, and Otto in the third, Poncho in the fifth, and Reyna the walk-off RBI double in the sixth as the Cowgirls run-ruled the Colonels 8-0 in six innings.

With it, McNeese took both game of the doubleheader to improve to 31-12 on the season, and 13-1 in conference play. Saturday’s game is set for 1:00 at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.

