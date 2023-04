DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder community honored the life of beloved coach and teacher Thomas Meshach Worthen today.

Worthen passed away Saturday, April 8, at age 32. His funeral service was held at his alma mater, DeRidder High School, where he was a teacher and assistant coach.

Worthen leaves behind a wife and three children.

Tomorrow we will be celebrating the life of Coach Meshach Worthen. Meshach was a role model to many. He encouraged our... Posted by DeRidder High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.