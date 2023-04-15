FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more round of storms Saturday evening, a great Sunday ahead.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cold front we’ve been tracking continues to march towards SW Louisiana, and is likely to bring one more round of showers and storms Saturday evening. Activity will develop along the cold front by Saturday evening, with some of the heavier showers and storms arriving in SW Louisiana around 9 PM for northern/western areas. These storms should push into central parts of SWLA afterwards, likely closer to 10 PM. While the chance these storms become severe are low, there still could be some strong winds in the heaviest storms as well as some hail. Luckily these storms should move fairly quickly and begin to exit after midnight. By 3 AM Sunday, all activity should exit the viewing area.

Showers and storms arrive in SWLA late Saturday evening. (KPLC)

For the rest of our weekend afterwards we should not have any weather issues! High pressure moves in behind the front and drops highs Sunday in the mid 70′s with low humidity. It will be a bit breezy however with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range, especially for the first half of the day. Otherwise, it will be a great day to be outside before we cool off into the low 50′s for low temperatures Sunday night!

The early week starts rain free, then showers try to return by the middle of the week. (KPLC)

Our nice weather will continue into Monday as well with similar conditions. By Tuesday things begin to change. That same high-pressure system will slide eastward and will shift winds into a southerly direction. This means Tuesday begins a warming trend with temperatures in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. As far as rain goes, we won’t have to worry to much about that until at least Wednesday. That’s when the first of a few disturbances will track close by, so some scattered showers and perhaps a storm may develop. Widespread rain looks more likely closer to next weekend tough when another cold front may try to push through.

- Max Lagano

