Contractor shows installation process for smart water meters in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In January 2021, the City of Lake Charles and Lake Charles City Council selected Utility Metering Solutions (UMS) as its service provider to install 36,000 new smart water meters. Two years later, the meters are being installed.

City officials said the project’s use of advanced metering will elevate Lake Charles’ system to be one of the strongest and most resilient along the Gulf Coast.

“We got 36,000 meters to install for Lake Charles and it takes anywhere between 15 to 20 minutes per meter,” said UMS contractor Lavon Bowman. “Today I’ve only installed 4. I have a total of 27 on my truck and they’ll all be in before the day is over.”

UMS installs 200 to 250 meters per day. The smart meters do not have any rotary dials and are more reliable. They also detect leaks and loss of pressure in real time.

The installation process for each individual residence will only take about one hour.

The city said the meters will be more accurate and faster, and can reduce water waste and provide more consistent billing.

“I think it saves a lot of time and man effort where they can automatically read the meter now,” said resident Dennis Hartwell. “The only issue I would have is how correct are they, which I think with most electronics it’ll be up to date and a lot better for the system and the city itself without having to have a meter man come around and check the meters, so I think it’s a smart concept.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.