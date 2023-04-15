50/50 Thursdays
April 14th SWLA Baseball Scoreboard

By Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not a whole lot of action on Friday night when it comes to high school baseball, but still, several local Southwest Louisiana teams took the field as the regular season continues to come to a close.

3-5A:

  • Barbe beats Acadiana 9-0

3-3A:

  • St. Louis beats South Beauregard 5-3
    • Saints win District 3-3A title
  • South Beauregard beats Iowa 3-1
  • Westlake beats Jennings 13-0

4-3A:

  • Iota beats Holy Savior Menard 10-0

4-2A:

  • Rosepine beats Bunkie 6-3

Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!

