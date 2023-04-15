April 14th SWLA Baseball Scoreboard

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not a whole lot of action on Friday night when it comes to high school baseball, but still, several local Southwest Louisiana teams took the field as the regular season continues to come to a close.

3-5A:

Barbe beats Acadiana 9-0

3-3A:

St. Louis beats South Beauregard 5-3 Saints win District 3-3A title

South Beauregard beats Iowa 3-1

Westlake beats Jennings 13-0

4-3A:

Iota beats Holy Savior Menard 10-0

4-2A:

Rosepine beats Bunkie 6-3

Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!

