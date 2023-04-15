7News highlights a Lake Charles woman’s dedication to community for National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicator’s Week, 7News is highlighting one Lake Charles woman and her service to the community for over 30 years.

911 dispatchers are the heroes behind the scenes. They are the first person you hear on the other line when you make that important phone call. They remain calm while trying to assist people on some of the worst days of their lives.

“Before I leave the house in the morning, or as I’m traveling, I thank God for waking me up,” dispatcher Joselyn Addison said. “I pray for peace and understanding, the ability to help someone, calm them down, and to assist them to the best of my ability.”

Addison has worked at the Calcasieu Parish Emergency Dispatch Center since it opened in 1989.

It’s a job not for the faint of heart, but she said potentially saving a life makes the long and sometimes stressful days all worth it.

“It’s very gratifying to save someone’s life, to know that I gathered all the information I could and hurried up and got dispatched what the fire department or whoever ambulance to the location, and they were there on time and were able to save the people,” Addison said.

Addison will tell you there are no typical days. Starting at 5:30 in the morning until 5:30 in the evening, she along with other co-workers help monitor radio traffic, emergency calls and texts. With over three decades in the business, she said a lot has changed.

“It’s not personal like it used to be,” Addison said. “To me, it was more personal, more one on one. Times have changed.”

One thing has not changed - her commitment to Southwest Louisiana.

Addison said she hopes to retire this year.

