50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Will Wade discusses McNeese’s five transfer signees

By Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Since Will Wade came to Lake Charles to be the next head coach of the McNeese men’s basketball team, the Cowboys have seen a huge change to their roster with both players leaving the Cowboys, and players joining the Cowboys.

McNeese’s 2022-23 Roster:

  • F: Ty McMillan
  • PG: Trae English
  • G: Donovan Oday
  • G: Rhyjon Blackwell
  • G: Johnathan Massie
  • F: Roberts Berze
  • G: Rashad Bolden
  • F: Dionjahe Thomas
  • G/F: Justin Norris
  • PG: Wesley Fields
  • G: Zach Scott
  • F: Zach Blackwell
  • G: Harwin Francois
  • F: Malachi Rhodes
  • F: Christian Shumate

McNeese’s 2023-24 Roster as of April 13th:

  • F: Ty McMillan
  • PG: Trae English
  • G: Rhyjon Blackwell
  • F: Roberts Berze
  • F: Dionjahe Thomas
  • PG: Wesley Fields
  • F: Zach Blackwell
  • F: Malachi Rhodes
  • G: DJ Richards
    • Transfer from UTSA
  • G: Javohn Garcia
    • Transfer from College of the Sequoias
  • G: Zach Harvey
    • Transfer from UC Santa Barbara
  • F: CJ Felder
    • Transfer from Florida
  • G: Mike Saunders Jr.
    • Transfer from Utah

Clearly, a massive change this offseason for the Pokes as Will Wade has taken over the reins, and on Thursday morning he discussed the new additions for McNeese, and more.

“I’m excited about the initial group of five here, we’ve got another four or five coming, in the next month or so, but excited about this initial group, we’ve got some good versatility,” said Wade.

As of Wednesday night, McNeese had four transfers in DJ Richards from UTSA, Javohn Garcia from the College of the Sequoias, Zach Harvey from UC Santa Barbara, and Mike Saunders Jr. from Utah, but coach Wade revealed on Thursday morning, that the Pokes added one more in former Boston College, and Florida forward, CJ Felder.

“CJ Felder is somebody who, look, he averaged double-digits in the ACC, you know, you get somebody like that, that’s a good player, he played high-level basketball in the ACC and in the SEC, and produced under both of those circumstances, so I think he’s going to be a very very good player for us.”

Another thing Coach Wade discussed on Thursday was the recruiting restrictions he must abide by that currently prevent him from partaking in off-campus recruiting activities. “I can’t leave campus, I can’t leave Lake Charles to go recruit, so you know, some schools are gonna go do in-home visits with these kids, Felder’s the only kid that we have that did an official visit, the rest of those kids, they haven’t even seen Lake Charles. You know, kids are going to do home visits with these kids, and my assistants can certainly go out, but I can’t, so it’s going to be more important to get these kids on campus where I can spend time with them on campus.”

For the full press conference to hear Coach Wade discuss each of the five transfer signees in depth, the new addition of assistant coach Brandon Chambers, and much more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

Will Wade met with media on Thursday, April 13th, to discuss McNeese's five new transfer...
Will Wade discusses McNeese’s five transfer signees
NFL prospect Michael Jefferson involved in fatal crash
NFL prospect Michael Jefferson involved in fatal crash
McNeese Baseball tops Rice on the road
Wayne Sims
Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims passes away