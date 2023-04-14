WAPT Golf Tour back in SWLA for L’Auberge Lake Charles Championship

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Women’s All Pro Tour is back in Southwest Louisiana for the third straight year, this time at the Contraband Bayou Golf Club.

The L’Auberge Lake Charles Championship began on Wednesday and will conclude on Saturday, and it features around 110 women will be competing for the chance to bring home $10,000 and an exemption into an upcoming Epson LPGA Tour event.

The tour started in 2019 and now as it enters its fifth year, the WAPT’s motive stays the same as they continue to invest in women’s golf.

“Playing week in and week out gets these women ready for that next level and we’ve seen it work,” said WAPT President Gary Deserrano. “We’ve had a lot of players move on from the WAPT and have success at the Epson Tour and now on the LPGA Tour, so it’s really terrific to see and it proves the concept is working and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

Golfers that are a part of the WAPT also see the impact that the tour has had especially for young professionals that are coming straight out of college.

“This tour has been a huge blessing I mean I came out of college in 2019 and that was their first year of having this tour,” said professional golfer Maddie Luitwieler. “This mini tour gets us to the next step, which gets us to our dreams, you know it’s huge and it just keeps growing and we’re just really lucky to be part of it.”

Community investment is just as important for the WAPT, and for this year’s L’Auberge Lake Charles Championship, they have partnered with Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana.

“This partnership has been amazing, and the WAPT has been so wonderful to us at Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana,” said the Executive Director for Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana Missy Griffin. “They’ve given us the opportunity to partner with them and also help touch lives here locally affected by autism and that has allowed us to be able to continue to provide housing, services, and support for these adults. These adults come from low to mid-income families and they need the help to be able to make sure they have the best lives possible.”

The first two rounds of the tournament were completed earlier on Thursday, April 13th.

Here are the current standings of the L’Auberge Lake Charles Championship heading into the weekend:

WAPT second-round L'Auberge Lake Charles Championship highlights of Gurleen Kaur.



Currently she is in a tie for eighth at -3. pic.twitter.com/oALhBesXIi — Justin Margolius (@JustinMargolius) April 14, 2023

The final round of the L’Auberge Lake Charles Championship is set for April 15th at 7:00 am, with the trophy presentation scheduled for around 3:00 that afternoon.

