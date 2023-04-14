50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - April 13, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 13, 2023.

Joseph Burkeman Soileau Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Billy Gean Nickleberry, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; in a park after hours.

Miguel Marque Caine, 19, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Asha Rosettie Janice, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Farris Sorina, 37, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender (3 charges).

Patrick Own Harrison, 65, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Lee Guidry, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of $25,000 or more; exploration of the infirm; bank fraud; forgery; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Kirby Spencer James, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of marijuana.

