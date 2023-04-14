Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - April 14, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin joined us this morning to talk about hunting, fishing, and also birding, which is something that’s particularly popular this time of year.

Birds are starting to migrate back up from the south so this is a great chance to birdwatch and see some very unique birds as they fly across the Gulf of Mexico and stop along our beaches. There are also several apps like Merlin Bird ID and BirdGenie that can help you identify the birds by the sound they make.

Teal and hummingbirds are also migrating right now so it’s a great time to get out your hummingbird feeder and give them a nice place to stop and eat on their way up north.

Turkey is also in season right now and most people don’t know that spring squirrel season is also coming up from May 6 through 28. The limit for squirrels is three.

Fishing is also still going strong right now. Hal says one of the most important things to pay attention to when fishing is the wind.

If you’re out at Toledo Bend you’ll probably have a good opportunity to catch some white perch. Laccassine is a great spot too, though they recently had some heavy rain on Friday which has affected them and salt-water fishing. Some spots in Lacassine are starting to grass up a little bit and there are some open ponds right now.

Hal says the nice thing about fishing in Laccasine is that they have plenty of tree cover which allows you to hide in the shadows from fish.

He also gave a shout-out to his friend Steve German who is celebrating 50 years in taxidermy.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.