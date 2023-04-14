One person airlifted following early morning 18-wheeler accident near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A person was airlifted to a local hospital following an early morning vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler near DeQuincy, according to the Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department.

Firefighters say they responded to a report of a head-on collision involving a car and an 18-wheeler west of the DeQuincy Airport on Hwy 12 around 3:12 a.m. this morning, April 14.

Six firefighters were able to respond to the accident along with DeQuincy Police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The highway was closed as authorities found one passenger in the car had received serious injuries in the crash. Firefighters were able to remove and provide care for the individual until Acadian Ambulance arrived.

Due to a lack of firefighters at the scene, the Ward 6 Fire Department called in the DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department to help set up a landing zone for Acadian AirMed.

The injured passenger was then airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Firefighters then worked to clean up a large quantity of oil and fluids from the roadway and were able to reopen Hwy 12 to traffic around 6:53 a.m.

The Ward 6 Fire District 1 in DeQuincy was recently covered as taxpayers turned down a request for more funding to help keep up with higher operation and maintenance expenses.

