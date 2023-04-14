New affordable housing complexes coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many, housing is still needed even several years after the 2020 hurricanes.

“The housing assessment tells us that we didn’t have enough affordable housing out there before a storm, and when a storm comes and destroys much of the affordable housing, affordable housing is one of things that lags behind in terms of recovery,” Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) Executive Director Josh Hollins said.

LHC is working with developers to bring more affordable housing to the Lake Area.

“This is the housing that they need to be able to live and be able to have the commute to be able to work in the areas they really want to build community in,” Hollins said.

Two complexes were just approved for development in Lake Charles. One will be a 144-unit family development on Power Center Parkway, and the other a 145-unit senior facility on Gerstner Memorial Drive.

Multi Family Real Estate Services CEO Tom Delahaye said it doesn’t have the look of your traditional affordable housing.

“Both developments, they look exactly like what you would see a market rate complex be built and we do that on purpose. We want our residents to be proud of the place they live,” Delahaye said.

The project will cost nearly $75 million and should be complete in late 2024 or early 2025.

