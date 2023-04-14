Marking history: new memorial unveiled on 150th anniversary of Colfax Massacre

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - On April 13, 1873, dozens of black men were killed in and around the Grant Parish Courthouse by the bullets and torching of 140 white men led by ex-Confederate officers. That event would be recorded as the Colfax Riot for decades but is now more often referred to as the Colfax Massacre.

On Thursday, 150 years after the bloodiest event in the Reconstruction era, the Town of Colfax, alongside Gov. John Bel Edwards, unveiled a memorial honoring the black men who lost their lives on that Easter Sunday 1873 and retelling the events of the day as they actually played out.

The reality of that day was a gruesome racial struggle over governmental authority in the parish. As the black militia occupied the courthouse, the group of white supremacists surrounded the building, hunkering down in a trench they had dug around the courthouse. On the promise of safety in exchange for surrendering, the black men who responded were shot. Anyone who attempted to flee was shot. One black man taken captive was forced to set the courthouse on fire. The flames of that fire burned many of the men inside beyond recognition. The remaining men held captive were taken to a field and shot point-blank in the head later that night.

Most of the white men who participated in the massacre were never held to justice. Those few indicted and convicted later had their convictions overturned, a reversal that laid the legal groundwork for the racial disparity that followed until the Civil Rights era.

Choked up, Chuck Lane, author of “The Day Freedom Died,” delivered a retelling of the horrific details of that day in Colfax’s history, calling on those in attendance at the unveiling to pursue the truth in any context, especially in history.

“The only thing riskier than facing painful truths is to deny or avoid them,” said Lane. “Through this long overdue commemoration, the people gathered here, all of you, have accepted that responsibility.”

Those who participated in the unveiling of the new marker know the history of the massacre far too well.

Rev. Avery Hamilton, one of the founders and co-director of the Colfax Memorial Organization, is the great-great-great-grandson of the first black man killed in the massacre, Jason McKinney.

C. Dean Woods, Hamilton’s co-founder and co-director of the organization, discovered he was the great-great-grandson of a man on the opposite side of history. His great-great-grandfather was one of those who had participated in the massacre, taking great pride in his involvement. Woods was “stunned, shocked and saddened” to discover that dark part of his genealogy.

“What do you do when you hear that one of your ancestors was involved in one of the bloodiest and memorable massacres in the history of our country?” posed Woods. “How do you process? What do you do?”

The marker outside the courthouse became Woods’ target.

It was already the target of two state university students, as well. Through the urging of both Woods and those students, the Louisiana Economic Department (LED), began looking into the marker. It had been erected in the 1950s at the request of then-Mayor C. Aswell Rhodes by the agency that preceded LED, the Louisiana Department of Commerce and Industry.

“Of the 33 markers erected by the Louisiana Department of Commerce and Industry that I found in my initial research, this one was downright offensive and a gross mischaracterization of the events of that day,” said Mandi Mitchell, the head of LED when the concerns reached a peak in 2021.

Since it was erected by a state agency, it was technically state property. Through Mitchell’s efforts, and with the support of Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Grant Parish Police Jury was petitioned to allow the removal of the sign.

In 2021, the jury granted LED permission to take down the sign. It will now be featured, in the correct context, in the future Louisiana Civil Rights Museum.

“Nobody alive today is responsible, whether you’re related to one of the people or not, you’re not responsible for anything that happened in 1873. I don’t think the people today are responsible for that marker going up in 1950. But we’re all responsible for what happens today and what happens tomorrow, should we be lucky enough to get out of bed tomorrow,” explained Edwards. “So that’s why I think that this is important. And I hope that people understand that. Because if we can’t agree that historical things are historical, we’re in deep trouble going forward.”

Removing the old marker was not the end of the effort to correct history, only the beginning. Though born into families from opposing sides of history, when the initial marker was uprooted from outside the courthouse in 2021, Hamilton and Woods began planning to bridge the divide.

“We just felt like something needed to be done besides just taking the marker down,” said Woods. “The memorial became our objective and our goal.”

Each name etched into the stone of the new memorial was tearfully read aloud, marking a new retelling of history in the small town.

“Those men needed to be honored. Their names need to be called,” said Hamilton. “We want the world to know that they mattered.”

“For the generations to come, it’s something to take pride in. For those who have lived with what we had before, it’s nice to see the truth come to light, and not just have us regulated, brushed under the carpet and kind of set aside,” said Theresa Tademy, a Colfax resident. “So, that’s the main part for me that I see that is going to be a great benefit. That Colfax is going to be recognized with moving forward with the truth.”

The new memorial was crafted by Jazzmen Lee-Johnson. It is located on Eighth Street in Colfax, beside the railroad tracks that run parallel to Main Street.

