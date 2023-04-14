Lake Charles murder suspect among 4 arrested in Houston home raid

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles murder suspect has been arrested in Houston’s greater Third Ward neighborhood during a home raid, according to reporting by KTRK.

Law enforcement raided a home on Live Oak Street in Houston early Thursday morning after receiving a tip. Four people were arrested, including Naun Armando Conteras, a 24-year-old murder suspect wanted by the Lake Charles Police Department.

During the raid, authorities found three rifles and eight pistols. One of the guns was reportedly modified to be fully automatic and had a 50-round drum. Additionally, officers confiscated Xanax, hydrocodone pills, marijuana, and $145,000 in cash.

Other individuals arrested were Suzette Anahi Correa, Cesar Eloy Gonzalez, Jr., and Salvador Ivan Mtanous. Each of them are facing various drug and gun charges as law enforcement believes them to be part of a high-level drug operation.

KPLC has reached out to the Lake Charles Police Department on the case involving Conteras. More information is expected on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.