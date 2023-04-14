50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

La. lawmaker proposes bill to restrict social media access for teenagers, children

A Louisiana lawmaker has filed a bill that would restrict social media access for certain children.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana lawmaker has filed a bill that would restrict social media access for certain children.

Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington, proposed a bill that would create age restrictions on social media sites, such as Instagram or TikTok, for anyone 16 or younger.

If passed, an online platform would have to secure parental consent before the child can download the app. The bill would also create blackout times, or a curfew, where children can’t use the platform. The hours would be between 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Parents in Baton Rouge shared their thoughts about the plan.

“Excuse my language, but hell yes. A parent should have some type of say-so of what their child does on social media,” said James Wilson.

“I do think it will be a good idea to have some sense of control over what your child’s exposure is,” said Jason Roe.

Lawmakers say the plan is to foster a safe online environment for kids while putting some parameters in place to address concerns such as cyberbullying, addiction, and misinformation.

There are some concerns about how this can be enforced, and possibly become effective.

“I do not think the obstacle will be greater than what Netflix and other companies have implemented,” LSU law professor Ken Levy said. Levy says kids will try to find a way around the rules, but if parents have an open and honest conversation with their kids he thinks it could work. 

“We have to do a careful balance because we can’t keep them from the internet entirely because there are a lot of upsides to the internet. You know, it can be very educational, it is a way of connecting with people, but there is a dark side and several downsides. So, we have to do a careful balance, but we need to strike that balance, and I don’t think we’ve been doing a good job of that,” Levy said. 

One parent agrees. 

“Without that, I think you risk losing your child and pushing them away, as opposed to pulling them in and getting communication going with them,” Wilson said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - April 14, 2023
Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - April 14, 2023
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and heating up today, storms possible ahead of front tomorrow night.
2004 Alexandria murder case to be featured on Dateline
2004 Alexandria murder case to be featured on Dateline
SWLA Arrest Report - April 13, 2023
Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - April 14, 2023
Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - April 14, 2023