Game time at the civic center: Harlem Globetrotters visit Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.

The Globetrotters brought fans to their feet tonight at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Since the team was founded in 1926, The Harlem Globetrotters have entertained more than 148 million fans in 123 countries and territories worldwide, introducing many to the sport of basketball. Too Tall Winston is a spin specialist.

“I can spin the ball on my forehead, I can spin two basketballs, I can spin it, toss it up, catch one on top,” said Winston. “So definitely as a kid, I promised my dad, if you teach me how to spin the basketball, I’ll learn anything you want me to learn about the game, so that was the deal and it got me here today, just learn how to spin a basketball.”

Each Globetrotters game features some of the best athletes on the planet, unmatched fan interaction, incredible ball handling wizardly, the famous Harlem Globetrotters four points shot, rim-rattling dunks, and side-splitting comedy.

“I’ve met the assistant coach before... he brought me on stage and everything,” said super fan Kadence Lilley. “It was just really cool and I’m hoping to meet him today, but if he’s not available, that’s fine. I’ve gotten to meet a lot of players and everything. This is so awesome.”

Today, the Globetrotters continue to bring their entertainment to millions of fans around the world with more than 400 live events each year.

“We’re hoopers at heart, you know, so if you get on that court and our instincts kick in, but then we also add the flair of being a Harlem Globetrotter and doing tricks and then it just makes the game that much more exciting,” set Globetrotter Jet.

In all, close to 750 men and women have played for the world-famous team, a team that has entertained popes, kings, queens and presidents around the globe.

“I just want to just tell kids you can do anything possible that you set your mind to, so you never let nobody tell you that you can’t do something,” said Winston. “If you gotta dream, go for it with all your heart and just keep God first, anything is possible.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.