FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and heating up today, storms possible ahead of front tomorrow night.

By Joseph Enk
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Weather remains on the quiet side today with temperatures starting down in the 50′s again and clear conditions for the morning commute. We’re expecting temperatures to warm up rather quickly today as our winds shift back out of the south, sending highs up to around 80 degrees this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon conditions
Afternoon conditions(KPLC)

Lows tonight will be much warmer in the upper 60s thanks to those southerly winds. Our next weather maker makes it’s approach tomorrow as a cold front expected to push through the area in the evening.

Frontal Passage Saturday
Frontal Passage Saturday(KPLC)

While we could see some scattered showers earlier in the day tomorrow, the latest high resolution models push a line of heavy thunderstorms into the area after sunset through the late evening hours. This line will be capable of strong gusty winds, but the threat of severe weather remains low for Southwest Louisiana. Rainfall totals of around 1 inch will be likely with these storms, with some models pushing for higher values for Jeff Davis parish.

Severe Outlook Friday
Severe Outlook Friday(KPLC)

The front will quickly clear out for Sunday, with pleasant and less humid air behind the front for the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday drop back into the 70′s with lower humidity and lows in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s Monday morning. We’ll start to warm back up next week with another chance of rain back late in the week as another front is set to arrive. In the meantime, much of next week will stay quiet with only slim rain chances back by the middle part of the week

