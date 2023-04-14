DOTD discusses solutions to Cameron Ferry issues

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The frustration of the Cameron Ferry constantly shutting down continues, but state representatives say there is still hope with daily repairs being done and two new ferries in the future.

“We understand people are inconvenienced when the ferry is shut down because they must be rerouted. It is a very inconvenient thing for the public and we certainly understand that,” DOTD public information officer John Guidroz said.

Guidroz said they are working day in and day out to keep the ferry moving, but certain things are out of their control, like the age of the ferry.

“The ferry dates back to 1964. It’s almost 60 years old. As with any vessel, there are parts that are older that weigh down over time and they need to be repaired,” he said.

Despite their efforts, it has been shut down several times this week. Along with the repairs are weekly inspections by the U.S. Coast Guard for safety regulations.

“If something is discovered, we may have to shut down ferry service in order to address that issue even though the ferry is running normally,” Guidroz said.

A solution to the problem is near. Construction of two new ferries has started and is expected to be complete by mid-2025.

“So DOTD has already done repairs on certain equipment on the ferry including the drive systems that’s going to help the ferries run more consistently. It is a high priority issue for DOTD cause we know how important the ferry is for people to get across,” Guidroz said.

For notifications about future closures, you can always visit 511la.org.

