DeQuincy residents turn down higher taxes for fire department

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Ward 6 Fire District One in DeQuincy sought more funding from taxpayers to make several improvements to the station, but after discussion last night during a public meeting, it was turned down.

The tax increase did not sit well with some DeQuincy residents.

The district was asking in a new 9.95 millage to replace the current 3.0 maintenance millage. They were expecting it to generate an additional annual revenue of $272,900 for the department.

They say the money would have helped to keep up with higher operation and maintenance expenses, but community members were not in favor of paying more in taxes.

One community member said, “I understand costs, you know. If it was going from 3 to 4 or 5, I wouldn’t be here right now. But 3 to 9.9, I think you’re going to cripple people.”

“One of the things us as department is going to have to look at is possibly cutting some of the services we provide or cutting back how we provide those services due to the lack of funding,” said Ward 6 Fire Chief Todd Parker.

Chief parker said the next time they will seek funding is through next year’s tax renewal in DeQuincy.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.