50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

DeQuincy residents turn down higher taxes for fire department

By Devon Distefano
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Ward 6 Fire District One in DeQuincy sought more funding from taxpayers to make several improvements to the station, but after discussion last night during a public meeting, it was turned down.

The tax increase did not sit well with some DeQuincy residents.

The district was asking in a new 9.95 millage to replace the current 3.0 maintenance millage. They were expecting it to generate an additional annual revenue of $272,900 for the department.

They say the money would have helped to keep up with higher operation and maintenance expenses, but community members were not in favor of paying more in taxes.

One community member said, “I understand costs, you know. If it was going from 3 to 4 or 5, I wouldn’t be here right now. But 3 to 9.9, I think you’re going to cripple people.”

“One of the things us as department is going to have to look at is possibly cutting some of the services we provide or cutting back how we provide those services due to the lack of funding,” said Ward 6 Fire Chief Todd Parker.

Chief parker said the next time they will seek funding is through next year’s tax renewal in DeQuincy.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Dry weather continues through Friday, but rain returns Saturday
Many show up to voice concerns about selling water from Toledo Bend
Many show up to voice concerns about selling water from Toledo Bend
DeQuincy residents turn down higher taxes for fire department
DeQuincy residents turn down higher taxes for fire department
globe
Game time at the civic center: Harlem Globetrotters visit Lake Charles