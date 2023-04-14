50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Black Bayou Bridge closed Saturday morning

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Big Lake, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Pontoon Bridge across the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway will be closed from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The Department of Transportation is encouraging La. 384 drivers to use the Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge as a detour route

The closure is for the removal and replacement of a fender system damaged in an April 1, 2023, marine vessel accident, according to DOTD.

All work is weather dependent.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms Saturday, much nicer weather Sunday
Jennings Airport to host 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in
Jefferson Davis Airport awarded over $300,000
Lori Vallow Daybell is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the...
Follow on Twitter: Reporters in the courtroom covering Vallow Daybell murder trial
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Roanoke