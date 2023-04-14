Black Bayou Bridge closed Saturday morning

Big Lake, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Pontoon Bridge across the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway will be closed from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The Department of Transportation is encouraging La. 384 drivers to use the Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge as a detour route

The closure is for the removal and replacement of a fender system damaged in an April 1, 2023, marine vessel accident, according to DOTD.

All work is weather dependent.

