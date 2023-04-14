Area hospitals see increase in child mental health hospitalizations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association found a sharp increase in child mental health hospitalizations by 25.8% from 2009 to 2019.

It’s a concern that even Lake Area doctors are still seeing.

“We’ve seen multiple different things influence our admission rates in children and adolescents into the psychiatric unit,” said Dr. Michael Wright, medical director of psychiatrics services at Lake Charles Memorial Health System. “Several factors, such as social isolation during the pandemic, pressures from social media or home, and school disruption during the hurricanes here locally have all contributed to mental crisis in children and adolescents.”

Lake Charles Memorial Health System reported roughly a 58% increase in pediatric behavioral health patients brought to their emergency department from 2019 to 2022.

Wright said they treat ages as young as 5 up to 17, with treatment involving a combination of psychotherapy, which is also called talk therapy, and medication management.

“Whether it be depression, anxiety, impulse control disorders, ADHD, autism,” Wright said, “there can be a wide variety of diagnosis that a child may be experiencing a psychiatric crisis.”

The CDC reports suicide as one of the leading causes of death in children ages 10 to 14. Wright said they encourage parents to have an open line of communication with their child.

“By initiating these conversations, parents may be surprised by what is coming up, and just by taking that initiative, it can show the child that the parent really cares, that they are involved in their life and help them through any problems that come up.”

